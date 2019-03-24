Karan Johar was vehemently trolled and abused on Twitter after an anti-Shah Rukh Khan tweet was 'liked' from his Twitter handle. After he had clarified and apologised for the "technical problem", KJo now shared a selfie to further reassure that everything is fine between him and SRK.

Karan posted a selfie on Twitter that shows him and Shah Rukh flaunting their bromance. The film-maker added an interesting caption to the picture, which appears to be a dig at all his trolls and haters. He captioned it "The LIKE that is LOVE".

The controversy had started after a tweet that abused Shah Rukh was "liked" by Karan. Although he had corrected the mistake soon, screenshots of the blunder had already gone viral. Fans of the superstar were furious at the film-maker, and vehemently slammed him.

He was called a "snake" who is loyal to no one, and others advised Shah Rukh to see his "true colours". Although KJo soon made a clarification on Twitter saying that he did not "like" any such tweet, and it was a technical glitch, SRK fans were not ready to accept his apology.

"Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap," he had tweeted.

Later, Shah Rukh himself made a tweet asking fans to calm down in his own witty way.

"I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it's more fun," SRK had written on Twitter.

Now this selfie further shows that there is no bad blood between the superstar and his film-maker friend.