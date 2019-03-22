Shah Rukh Khan has now reacted to Karan Johar "mistakenly" liking a random tweet that insulted SRK. The superstar asked his fans not to get angry on it as it was just a technical glitch.

Hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending after screenshots of a tweet been liked by Karan that used foul language against Shah Rukh while praising Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari went viral.

Hundreds of SRK fans started criticising Karan, and raised questions on his friendship with Shah Rukh. Noticing the series of abusive tweets being made against him, Karan soon clarified that it was a technical error, and he did not "like" any such tweet.

"Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he expressed regret at the goof-up in a lighter way as he wrote, "Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai".

However, fans still continued attacking Karan as they refused to believe that the act was unintentional or a technical fault. Hence, Shah Rukh, who "hates clarifications" on social media, made a tweet, asking his fans to calm down.

"I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it's more fun," SRK tweeted.

Well, all is well that ends well, and this yet again proved the kind of bonding Shah Rukh and Karan share.