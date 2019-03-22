Karan Johar is considered to be a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, but the former's apparent mistake has raised questions on his friendship. Not just that, angry SRK fans have been vehemently slamming the film-maker and made hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar trend on Twitter. However, Karan in his clarification claimed that it was a technical glitch, and apologised for any inconvenience.

It all started after Karan apparently liked an anti-Shah Rukh tweet. Someone made a nasty tweet on SRK while comparing the opening day box office collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Shah Rukh's Zero. Karan apparently liked the tweet and that shocked all SRK fans. Karan is one of the producers of Kesari.

Although Karan apparently corrected his mistake by unliking the tweet in some time, the damage was already done as screenshots of KJo liking a tweet that insulted Shah Rukh had gone viral on the micro-blogging site.

Hundreds of SRK fans started abusing Karan on Twitter for liking a tweet that was anti-Shah Rukh. Using the hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar, many started opining that Karan is a fake friend, and is loyal to no one.

The fans of the superstar are so irked at Karan that he is being called a snake and a chameleon that changes its colour anytime.

Karan may very well had liked the obscene tweet mistakenly, but Shah Rukh's fans are in no mood to spare the film-maker for this blunder. Realising the strong reaction from SRK fans, Karan soon made a tweet saying that he did not "like" any such tweet, and it was a technical error.

"Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!," he tweeted.

SRK faced criticism because of his friendship with Karan Johar. He was always there when he needed someone to stand for him. Supported him in every point of life.



But Snake @karanjohar liked a tweet which mentioned SRK as Gay. Narak me jaayega tu ch@kke.#ShameOnKaranJohar — BRK. (@iamsrk_brk) March 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Akshay's Kesari has had a terrific start at the box office as the film collected over Rs 21 crore at the domestic market despite being affected by the festival of Holi. The film has not only broken the opening day collection record of Zero, but also became the highest first day grosser of 2019 so far.