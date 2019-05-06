Kasthuri Shankar, who is known for her outspoken comments, has surprised her followers on social media sites again. This time, her pictures in a Muslim woman's get-up have caught their attention and raised the questions whether she converted to Islam.

In one picture, she has sported burqa with hijab, while praying in a saree and hijab in the other. "We all pray to the same God. We ask for the same things. Only the words are various [sic]," she captioned one of the two photos.

Going by the pictures, Kasthuri has apparently posted to wish all her Muslim followers who started Ramadan fasting from Monday. However, many wondered whether she has converted to Islam like a few celebrities from Kollywood in the recent past.

Two months ago, Kuralarasan, the son of T Rajendar and younger brother of Simbu, had converted to Islam. He reportedly changed his faith to marry Nabeelah R Ahmed.

A few years ago, Yuvan Shankar Raja had converted to Islam after the death of his mother and later married a Muslim woman named Zafrunnisa.

Kasturi started her career in 1991 in Aatha Un Koyiley and has worked in all the South Indian film industries. She has worked in over 70 films. Last year, she came to spotlight with her special song in Thamizh Padam 2.