Kannada superstar Yash aka Rocking Star instantly became a big favourite of the audience with his portrayal of an angry young man Rocky in KGF chapter 1. Over this period of lockdown, KGF has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform.

Looking at this immense buzz, there has been a lot of competition among the streaming platforms

to buy the rights in the OTT space for the second part, KGF 2, which is one of the biggest

upcoming pan-India films.

KGF Chapter 1 is already on the list of everyone and the wait around the second chapter is

certainly seems unbearable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second installment of KGF on big screen

in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'.

Yash has been preparing for the release for the second chapter of the film. And even in the

lockdown, he has been working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better

cinematic experience surpassing the extravaganza that KGF chapter 1 was.

The film is all set to hit the screens later this year in October. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie will also star Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.