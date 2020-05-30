A veteran actress, who has worked in all the four South Indian film industries, has reportedly signed KGF: Chapter 2. Thus the cast of the mega-budget project has got further bigger.

Well, Eswari Rao aka Vijayashree is part for KGF 2, say reports. She has been roped in to play an important role in the Prashanth Neel-directorial. Her character comes at a crucial phase of the movie and brings a twist to the storyline.

However, the makers have not formally announced the news. As a result, the audience are now curious to know the role that she is going to enact in the action thriller.

Eswaria Rao had earlier worked in Sandalwood in S Narayan's Megha Male way back in 1994 and Vijayshree was the screen name that she had in Sandalwood. The 46-year old made her debut in Tollywood in the film Deepavali in 1990.

Since then, she worked in over 40 movies in different languages. She has shared screen space with the stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Notably, she was seen in the Tamil superstar's Kaala.

KGF Cast

KGF 2 is much bigger in terms of cast. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the notable inclusion. He will be playing the antagonist Adheera's character. Raveena Tandon has been signed to enact the character of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India in 80s.

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen as the female lead, Ananth Nag as the narrator, while Malavika Avinash enacts the role of a journalist and TV anchor. Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, TV Nagabharana and others are part of the cast.

KGF Release

The movie is scheduled for release on 23 October. With the lockdown in place and film-related activities coming to a standstill for about two months, there were doubts whether the Yash-starrer would release on time.

However, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF 2, has expressed his confidence of releasing the movie on the said date in all possibilities.