It was around a few days back that Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan was tested positive for Covid infection. After isolating himself for a week, Kamal Haasan recovered from the infection, and the latest reports suggest that the actor is as fit as a nut. And now, it has been reported that Action King Arjun Sarja has been tested positive for Covid.

Arjun Sarja confirms the news

Arjun Sarja himself confirmed this news on his Instagram. In one of his Instagram story, Arjun revealed that he is currently in isolation, and is following all Covid protocols.

"Hi Everyone. I have tested positive for Covid-19 infection. I have taken all the necessary protocols and isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in close contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. I am doing well. Please stay safe everyone and do not forget about your masks just yet. Rama Baktha Hanuman Ki Jai," wrote Arjun on his Instagram story.

Arjun's post has now gone viral, and fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Arjun's performance in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Arjun's latest movie to hit theaters was Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by national-award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film has Mohanlal playing the title character, while Arjun enacts another crucial role.

Upon its release on December 02, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham received mixed reviews from all corners. However, most of the critics praised Arjun for his performance, and they lauded the actor for maintaining a perfect physique even at this age.

The upcoming movie of Arjun Sarja is Khiladi. The film has Ravi Teja in the lead role. Directed by Ramesh Varma, this movie also stars Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, and Sachin Khedeker in other crucial roles.