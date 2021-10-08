Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and many other celebs have come out to stand in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan. Hrithik Roshan had written an open letter to Aryan, standing in solidarity with the star kid. In his emotional letter, Hrithik had urged him to take all these misfortunes and bad experiences and turn them into a good ones.

And the words and thoughts in Hrithik's letter, resonated with many Bollywood celebs. Alia Bhatt made several heart emojis on the post. Sussanne wrote on the letter, "True to this." Aryan Khan's sister, Suhana Khan also 'liked' the post. Though Varun Dhawan didn't comment on the post, he did like it. Aryan Khan's interim bail plea would be heard today after he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody along with others.

Celebs come out in support

As per a Filmfare report, several Bollywood celebs and SRK's co-stars reached out to him. Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji have gotten in touch with SRK and stand in solidarity with the actor. In a lengthy social media post, Hrithik had asked Aryan that these tough times would bring out the hero within him.

Hrithik's open letter

"My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough," wrote Hrithik.