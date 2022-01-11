Amid a surge in COVID positive cases, authorities on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of the winter vacation of faculty members of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar.

Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul issued an order in this regard. The faculty members have been asked to resume their duties immediately at the institution.

"In view of the upsurge of COVID-19/Omicron cases, the winter vacation-2022 of faculty members SKIMS, Soura Srinagar is hereby cancelled", the order reads, adding "All the faculty members shall resume their duties immediately, without any delay."

Earlier on Monday, the Director SKIMS, emphasized upon all healthcare/frontline workers to get the 'precautionary dose' of COVID vaccine. In this regard, a circular has also been issued by SKIMS.

The Director said that it is to ensure that the workforce stays adequately protected for the coming days of an imminent surge of COVID and Omicron threat, which has already hit many states in India.

He also impressed upon all the Heads of Departments (HoDs), the Sectional Heads of SKIMS Soura, and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina to ensure the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

GMC, Srinagar, Jammu already cancelled vacations

Government Medical College Srinagar on Monday cancelled the winter vacations of its faculty members including those working in its associated hospitals in view of the sudden upsurge of COVID/omicron cases.

"In view of the sudden upsurge of COVID and omicron cases, the winter vacation-2022 of faulty members stands cancelled and all the faculty members in this institution on vacation shall resume their duties on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) without fail," reads an order issued by Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid.

In Jammu, all kinds of leaves of health care workers, and other staff workers in the GMC and Associated Hospitals, Jammu have also cancelled except maternity and medical emergency leave certified by the medical board of this institution.

Ladakh reports 125 fresh positive cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 125 fresh COVID positive cases during the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 118 positive sample reports were received by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Leh and seven positive sample reports were received by CMO Kargil. One death was reported in the UT.

While a total of 625 sample reports were tested in UT Ladakh. 337 sample reports in Leh and 163 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative.

The bulletin further informs that 67 patients have been discharged. 60 patients were discharged by CMO Leh and seven patients were discharged by CMO Kargil.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh is 397; 373 cases in Leh and 24 cases in Kargil district.

The bulletin further informs that 89 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post and 90 passengers were screened at Khangral check post.