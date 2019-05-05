After Kangana Ranaut opted out of Anurag Basu's next film Imli, reports claimed that Deepika Padukone is likely to bag the movie.

It has been reported that Anurag initially wanted Kangana to play the female lead in the film, but now he has approached Deepika with the offer.

"Kangana Ranaut had walked out of filmmaker Anurag Basu's forthcoming movie Imli citing difference in opinion. As the two of them couldn't reunite after Gangster and Life In A Metro, the filmmaker has now approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead role in the film. As Deepika is busy with Chhapaak, the conversations between the filmmaker and the actress have been more than positive," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Although the report stated that Kangana and Anurag's deal could not be finalised due to "difference in opinion", the director had earlier said that the actress could not take it up as she had a packed schedule for Manikarnika and now her upcoming film Panga.

It is to be mentioned, Kangana had made her debut with Anurag's romantic thriller Gangster.

Meanwhile, Kangana has another anticipated upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao. The makers of the film were recently in trouble after some organisations had raised objection with the title, which they felt is insensitive towards people who suffer from mental illness.

On the other side, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, which is based on the real-story of an acid-attack survivor.