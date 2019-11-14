After Mahesh Babu's son Gautam and daughter Sitara, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan and daughter Arha are trending on the social media on Children's Day. The teaser of OMG Daddy featuring the two kids is now taking the internet by storm with many liking their cute dance moves.

November 14 is celebrated as the Children's Day in India and many Telugu celebs are sharing their kids' photos and videos and wishing others on social media. A few of their posts have gone viral and Mahesh Babu's tweet is one among them. He tweeted an adorable video of his kids and wrote, "My kids...my world, they keep the child in me alive ♥ ♥ ♥ And to all the children out there...keep shining bright! #HappyChildrensDay ."

On the other hand, Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts announced yesterday that he has a surprise from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on the Children's day. He tweeted, "Two little surprises as special guests will feature in our third song, #OMGDaddy teaser, Out tomorrow at 10 am on the occasion of #ChildrensDay. Keep guessing who could they be! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPL3rdSingle."

Geetha Arts released the teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo this morning. Hours after Mahesh Babu's post, Allu Arjun tweeted the link to the promo of OMG Daddy and wrote, "#OMGDADDY song kick starts. Sweetest gift from my children on Children's day. Thank you Ayaan & Arha. Nana misses you and loves you soo much . Happy Children's Day to each and every child out there."

In the promo of the third song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan and daughter Arha are seen dancing in front of the wall poster of the stylish star. They are seen hitting their forhead as well as the poster and singing the song "OMG Daddy! Just don't be my baddie. Don't be so hardy that will make me Sadie." Their adorable steps have given Goosebumps to the viewers.

The tweet of Mahesh Babu, who has over 8.5 million followers on Twitter, has received over 24,500 likes, 4,000 retweets and 400 replies. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has 3.4 million followers on this micro-blogging site and his post on OMG Daddy teaser has registered 5,700 likes, 1,300 retweets and 200 replies. Both these posts are creating a lot of buzz on the social media.