The buzz in the media is that megastar Chiranjeevi, who played a freedom fighter in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is not playing a Naxalite in director Koratala Siva's upcoming movie, which happens to be his 152nd film. He will reportedly be seen as a lecturer in this flick.

Chiranjeevi's 151st movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which released in the theatres on October 2, has become the highest-grossing film for the megastar, with its collection of nearly Rs 250 crore gross. Now all eyes are set on his next movie, which will be directed by Koratala Siva Srimanthudu of Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu fame. All the fans of the mega family are curious about the story of the film.

Ever since the film's official announcement, a lot has been speculated about the story and Chiranjeevi's role in his 152nd movie. It was rumoured that Chiru would be seen in two roles in the movie, one as a 30-year-old man and another as an elderly man. His son Ram Charan will essay the role of the younger man, upon the insistence of director Koratala Siva.

It was reported that the Koratala Siva directed film is set against the backdrop of Srikakulam and revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer named Acharya, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

But the latest buzz in the media is that he is not playing a Naxalite in his 152nd movie. Rather, he will be seen as a lecturer for a few sequences in the film. If it turns out to be true, he will essay the role of a teacher for the third time after Master and Tagore.

The title of the movie is another hot topic in the media post the release of Sye Raa. It is rumoured that director Koratala Siva is considering two names - Govind Acharya and Govinda Hari Govinda - for the title of the movie. He is expected to finalise one of the two and make an official announcement soon.

After returning from the US trip, Chiranjeevi has reportedly been busy with preparation for his role and has been hitting the gym to sport a fit avatar. A picture featuring him lifting weights in the gym is going viral on social media. The photo has doubled the viewers' curiosity about his look in the film.

Chiru's 152nd movie will jointly be produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. South Indian actor Trisha, who has earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in Stalin, is the top contender for the female lead in the movie, which will have Tirru's camera work and Sreekar Prasad's editing part. The makers are yet to reveal its music director.