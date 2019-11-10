After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's stupendous victory at the box office in the Telugu states, Megastar Chiranjeevi is back for his 152nd movie, which will be directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan.

Expectations with the film are high after Sye Raa, which had Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Kichha Sudeep in key roles. While Sye Raa's original version did wonders at the box office, it failed to create an impact with the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi versions.

Chiranjeevi is now busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming flick, the official puja of which was held on Diwali. It is being said that the megastar will be seen in two distinct roles in the film and to prep up for it, the has actor hit the gym.

A photograph of Chiranjeevi from the gym is doing rounds on the internet. The actor can be seen lifting weights and the putting in efforts to give his best at the age of 64.

Upcoming film

The film is set against the backdrop of Srikakulam and will revolve around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Reports claim that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. However, the makers have not announced the rest of the cast yet. Popular Marathi composers Ajay and Atul will reportedly compose tunes for the film. An official confirmation is awaited. The film will go on floors soon and will release later next year.