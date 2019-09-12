Karnataka's former Water Resources Minister and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar's daughter appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old Aisshwarya arrived at the ED office in Delhi around 10.45 am with Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath. She will be questioned about the financial transactions of a trust under her name, which handles several educational institutions.

DKS has been accused of money laundering through hawala channels. The investigation agency found a drastic increase in his daughter's wealth within a span of five years.

Aisshwarya had bought a property in Soul Space Spirit Mall at Bellandur in Bengaluru and the ED is expected to question her regarding the transactions related to it. Shivakumar had said that she had loaned money from him and some of his friends to purchase the property. The officials will also grill Aisshwarya over the transfer of Rs 3 crore from her grandmother Gowramma's account to hers.

In 2013, Aisshwarya had financial assets worth Rs 1.09 crores. In 2018, DK Shivakumar declared assets worth Rs 618 crore in his 2018 election affidavit and stated that his daughter's total assets are worth Rs 108 crores. In 2017, Aisshwarya made a trip to Singapore along with her father as a part of a business deal with Coffee Day and Soul Space.

It is alleged that Aisshwarya owns a share in Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited and the ED officials are likely to visit the solar power plant owned by Adani in Kolar.

The Income Tax department has been hunting DKS after demonetisation and had seized Rs 8.59 crore unaccounted cash from an apartment owned by him in the national capital. It is alleged that Shivakumar has several benami properties in Bengaluru and Delhi.