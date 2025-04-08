Tollywood director Bobby Kolli, who surprised audiences with his blockbusters Waltair Veerayya (featuring Chiranjeevi) and Daaku Maharaaj (featuring Balakrishna), is now reportedly making his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan.

What's the buzz?

According to social media reports, Bobby recently met the "Greek God of Bollywood," Hrithik Roshan, and presented a gripping story that excited the superstar. Telugu news portal Gulte reported that Bobby has narrated a story to Hrithik Roshan and that the latter was impressed by the line.

If things go as planned, this will be Bobby's first Hindi film, and fans are already thrilled. Since it's a fresh combo, people have different opinions about the outcome.

Who is producing the film?

The movie will likely be directed by Mythri Movie Makers, which is a top Telugu production house with massive hits in its kitty. They've been experimenting with multi-language films, and this could well be their next Bollywood hit.

Besides this new film, Hrithik has the following two biggies scheduled:

War 2 - An action thriller sequel with Jr. NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Krrish 4 – The sequel to his iconic superhero series, which he will be directing himself.

Following these movies, Hrithik might also team up with Bobby Kolli for this exciting new venture.

Bobby Kolli has a well-established track record of casting veteran heroes like Chiranjeevi & Balakrishna in mass roles. Hrithik is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and any new director-actor combination always makes headlines.

Mythri Movie Makers is known to produce top-notch films, so the expectations will be sky-high.

Cinephiles are eagerly waiting to know how Bobby's hip direction will merge with Hrithik's superstar appeal. If this film materializes, it can be a pan-India blockbuster.

Though nothing has been confirmed so far, Bobby Kolli directing Hrithik Roshan is a dream cast.

Both their followers can't help but wait for confirmation.