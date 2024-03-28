Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she would be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on BJP ticket. After giving several hints, the actress finally made the announcement that she would be contesting from her hometown, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Ever since the announcement, the Queen actress has been busy with rallying and promotions.

Kangana's questions on porn stars vs prostitutes

A few months back, Kangana had called Urmila Matondkar a "soft porn star". And now, in a recent summit, the actress went on to justify the tag. Kangana said that soft porn or porn star might not be a socially acceptable word but isn't an objectionable term. She added that the amount of respect porn stars get in our country, they don't get it anywhere else. She further urged people to ask Sunny Leone about it. The Tanu Weds Manu actress was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2024.

"I was asked to comment on Urmila ji (Matondkar) asking on what basis was the BJP considering me for a foray into politics. That was her question. I believe there are different realms of art. Sensational art, the one we refer to as massy art, which only titillates or physically stimulates you, that is also an art form. However, that can never be superior to the art that is intellectually motivating, one which stimulates your mind," she said.

Kangana justifies the tag

Kangana further said that people give more respect to porn stars than prostitutes because they have more money and glamour. She further said that she had said that if Urmila could get a ticket from Congress party despite such kind of work profile, why couldn't she with a more 'ravishing body of work'.

"I personally believe that I belong to that balanced cinema artiste tribe. I have never done item numbers. So, all I said was that if she could join a party (Congress) with her kind of filmography, then I have a more ravishing body of work," she concluded.