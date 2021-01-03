Panga actor Kangana Ranaut and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar have been at loggerheads again. Kangana has often taken a dig at Urmila while the Rangeela actor has often clarified her stance on social media. And now it looks like 2021 is just an extension to their ongoing feud.

It is merely three days since we entered 2021 and the first weekend of the New Year we saw Twitter war between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut. Well, let's see what went wrong this time.

Round 2: Actor Kangana Ranaut targets actor-politician Urmila Matondkar

Kangana reacted to latest reports that Urmila has bought a Rs 3 crore office space in Mumbai, a few months after joining the Shiv Sena.

Sharing a screenshot of a news clipping about Urmila's new purchase, Kangana wrote in a tweet, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar Ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod Rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere hath Sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, Kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? (Congress is destroying the homes that I made with my hard work. All I got from making BJP happy were just 25-30 court cases. I wish I was as smart as you and made Congress happy instead. I am so stupid, right)?"

Not just that, Kangana also shared a fan-made meme.

Well, Urmila didn't keep quiet after several reports claimed that she purchased the flat after joining politics.

Urmila slams media reports for tweaking the truth and Kangana Ranaut

On Sunday, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar took to social media and shared a video message clarifying her stance.

In the video clip, Urmila said she had bought a new office with her 'hard-earned money' after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the purchase, linking it with her joining Shiv Sena.

Tagging Ranaut, Matondkar shared a video on Twitter and asked her to fix up a meeting where she would be present with all documents as proof.

Urmila clarifies that she sold off her Andheri flat to purchase her office

"Hello Kangna Ji, I am very well aware of what you think about me, by now the entire nation knows. I want to say you decide the place and time, and I will be there with the documents (flat papers). The documents prove how I bought the flat in 2011 with my own hard-earned money after working for nearly 25-30 years. The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first week of March. It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics."

Matondkar took a dig at the Y-plus category security given to Ranaut using tax payers' money

You had promised them (the government) that you have names of several people you wish to give to the Narcotics Control Bureau to fight the drug nexus in Bollywood. I request you to please bring that list. I'll be waiting for your answer. Till then Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra aur Ganpati Bappa Morya.

For the unversed, in September 2020, Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

Times when Kangana and Urmila clashed

In September, Ranaut had called Matondkar a 'soft porn star', after the latter criticised her claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

Kangana and Urmila had sparked an internet feud in September when the latter called the former a 'rudali' and Kangana retaliated by calling her a 'soft porn actor'. After Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Urmila said that Kangana should look inside her own backyard before slamming other states. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Urmila had said in an interview to India Today. Reacting to her, Kangana had said that Urmila is a 'soft porn actor' who is 'not known for her acting'.

Several prominent Bollywood personalities massively criticised Kangana's comment. Urmila later said that she is willing to apologise to Kangana if her 'rudali' comment hurt her. "I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn't make me small," she had said in another interview to Barkha Dutt.

When Kangana called Mumbai, her beloved city

Kangana Ranaut had compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, arrived in Mumbai last week to offer prayers at Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple.

After the darshan Kangana shared images of her return to Mumbai, tweeted from her verified account saying, "The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak Ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.

Replying to her Tweet, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Bainchya dokyavar apaghat jhala aahe ka ho bhau..." (which translates to 'Has she fallen on her head?')