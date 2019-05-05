After break up with Harleen Sethi, it looks like Vicky Kaushal has found love again. The actor was spotted at Bandra with a girl, who is apparently his new girlfriend.

Vicky was clicked at Bandra leaving with a girl beside him in a car. While it is not clear who this mystery girl is, paparazzi believe that she is his new girlfriend.

One of them have even posted pictures of the duo on Instagram, introducing her as his girlfriend. However, it is not yet confirmed if she is actually Vicky's new lady love or just a friend.

Vicky and Harleen were recently in news for their break up. The end of their relationship became apparent after Harleen not just unfollowed Vicky on Instagram but also "liked" a couple of heartbreak posts on social media.

Later, the Raazi actor on a chat show said that he is "single". Although Vicky never spoke about the split openly, Harleen talked about it a couple of times. She had recently said that the incident had affected her family to a great extent. She also said that she does not want to be addressed as anyone's ex-girlfriend.

"I think for an actor it is essential to experience all sort of emotions in real life. In a way, it is good what happened," she had added.

She had earlier also posted a poem on social media stressing that end of relationships cannot make or break her. A lot of speculations were made regarding the cause of the break up, but none of the two parties revealed the exact reason of the relationship's end.