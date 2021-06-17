Rahul Vaidya's name has reached every nook and corner ever since his Bigg Boss days. Even though he may not have taken home the trophy, he did win over the nation. Rahul Vaidya had taken a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss before being called back again. And, the singer, who is now a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, wants to quit this show as well.

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going on in Cape Town. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had a rather farewell at the airport before he left for the shoot. And the duo has been quite vocal about missing each other. In a fun banter, Rahul has said that he might quit Khatron Ke Khiladi too. When Disha wrote, "Counting the days now... Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." Pat came Rahul's reply, who said, "Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon. Miss you. (Thinking of quitting this show too)"

Rahul's controversial Bigg Boss journey

It was on Bigg Boss that Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar. From the beginning of the show, Rahul was touted as one of the finalists. The clarity in his thoughts, his straightforwardness and his no-nonsense attitude won many hearts. But as time passed by, Rahul lost his tunnel vision and opted to quit the show. However, he was called back after a few weeks and eventually went onto be the runner-up.

Salman Khan had reprimanded Vaidya for opting to leave the house over being "homesick". The actor also lashed out at Rahul for taking place of someone more deserving or someone more eager to be on the show. After coming back on the show, Vaidya had apologized several times to the audience, his fans, and Salman Khan for giving up so easily.