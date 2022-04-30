Tahira Kashyap has often surprised her fans with sometimes hilarious and sometimes, shocking details of her journey with Ayushmann Khurrana. So, it didn't come as a surprise when she spilled the beans on their sex life too. In an interaction with Shilpa Shetty on her show, Tahira spoke about rating sex as a workout.

The sex life

When Shilpa complimented Tahira on her nonchalant attitude, she said, "But it is what it is no! Its sex and it is great and it's good." On being further asked to rate sex as a workout, Tahira said, "Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so..."

When Ayushmann drank Tahira's breastmilk

Tahira has always been known as someone who doesn't hold back. A few months back, Tahira had revealed how Ayushmann used to drink Tahira's breastmilk. She had further revealed that the actor used to add protein shake to her breastmilk and drink it. The two of them had gone for a vacation to Bangkok when her baby was seven months old. Since she was lactating and the baby was at home with her parents, she used to express milk and keep it in bottles.

"My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!" she mentioned in her book.