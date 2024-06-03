For a while now there have been rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor heading for splitsville. Every now and then the buzz around their relationship coming to an end surfaces and the duo shut down the rumours either with a cryptic post or making a joint appearance. Now again there have been rumours of their relationship having 'run its course'.

Arjun - Malaika's cryptic post

And it was Arjun Kapoor who shared a cryptic post first. "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities," Arjun wrote on his social media. The former VJ and actress, Malaika Arora has also taken to social media now to share a cryptic post. "When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics," she wrote.

A Pinkvilla report had earlier stated that despite their breakup, they will have a special place in each other's hearts. The report also claimed that the two will maintain a dignified silence on the matter and won't let anyone comment on it.

Relationship over

"Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," the website quoted a source saying.

"They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time," the insider further added.