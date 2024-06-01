Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often gardened headlines for their personal lives. Be it going on vacation together, or commenting on each other's pictures, the couple have always served romantic goals. They have never shied away from expressing their love by sharing mushy posts on social media or attending events and going on dinner dates.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for them to take the plunge and get married

The claim

However, amid love blooming and getting stronger day by day, time and again, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship has come under the radar and it has been reported that they have broken up.

On Friday, once again it was reported that Malaika and Arjun have parted ways, leaving their fans worried. A recent media report stated that their relationship is over for good.

How did the rumour start?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

It was further added, "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time."

Fact Check: But is it true?

Malaika's manager has reacted to the rumours and dismissed the claims.

In an interaction with India Today, the 50-year-old actress' manager denied their breakup speculation. When asked about Malaika and Arjun's decision to go their separate ways, the manager was quoted saying, "No no, all rumours."

Amid rumours mills, Arjun and Malaika remain unaffected. They believe that ignoring the negativity is the best way.

About their relationship

For those who don't know, Malaika and Arjun officially announced their relationship in 2019. She was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. They got divorced in 2017 and since then have been co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.

Work front

Malaika Arora's Work

Malaika, who has been active in the industry for years, recently appeared in the 'Moving In With Malaika', where she talked about her personal life.

Arjun Kapoor's work

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Singham Again, where he will be essaying the role of an antagonist. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and others in lead roles. He is also a part of No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The makers of the show are yet to make an official announcement.