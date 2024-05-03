'Did they avoid Ameesha Patel?': Malaika Arora waits for Pooja Hedge to complete her pap session; latter hugs Malaika for her patience [reactions]

It was a star-studded Thursday evening as who's who from the Bollywood arena attended the Icons Summit and Awards 2024 which was held in Mumbai

The glamours event saw prominent faces like Ajay Devgan, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Shriya Saran, Sunny Leone, Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri, Kartik Aaryan among others who made head-turningss appearances.

Several videos and pictures of the celebs slaying on the red carpet have gone viral.

A clip shows Malaika Arora, Pooja Hedge and Ameesha Patel together in a frame.

In the video, Malaika Arora was patiently waiting for her turn as Pooja Hedge posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.

As soon as Pooja finished her photo-op session, she went and hugged and lovingly greeted Malaika. The clip also shows Ameesha chatting with someone. However, Malaika and Pooja didn't greet Ameesha.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "What is Pooja wearing?"

Another mentioned, " Did they not spot Ameesha?"

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Pooja Hegde exuded grace and charm as she opted for a red gown which had a halter neckline, shimmering fabric, form-fitting silhouette that amped up her glam quotient.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a silver off-shoulder gown.

Ameesha opted for the shimmery black outfit, and her bralette noddle strap blouse added oomph.

Tripti Dimri wore a sizzling black and silver gown. Her outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, noodle strap bralette and thigh-high slit skirt making her look stylish and chick.

Ananya Pandey has donned a stylish black gown featuring a halter neckline with silver button embellishments, the thigh-high slit figure-hugging outfit amped up her look.