Kriti Sanon, one of the popular actresses in Bollywood has bought a stunning 2,000 square feet property in Abhinandan Lodha's premium Alibaug project.

According to a press statement, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was one among the many celebrities who purchased properties in this premium project.

The project is located just 20 minutes away from the Mandwa Jetty and a mere 60-minute journey from South Mumbai by sea.

Kriti Sanon shares excitement

Kriti Sanon also shared her excitement about the new purchase and said that she is happy to be a landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha's, development.

"Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio! Even my father was impressed with this investment," she said.

The actress added: "It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy HoABL made the process of buying land for me. There is no better time to invest in Alibaug than now."

Kriti Sanon: Acting career

Kriti Sanon began her acting career through a Telugu movie titled 1: Nenokkadine, which had Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Even though the film was an average grosser, the performance of the actress gained widespread recognition.

She made her Bollywood debut through the film Heropanti. Later, she appeared in several Hindi films including Raabta, Housefull 4, Paanipat, Bhediya, and Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon's recent release was Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. In the film, she played the role of an air hostess, along with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. The movie received upon its release, and collected more than Rs.150 crore at the box-office.