After the completion of 100 days of his government, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted that the financial crunch in the Union Territory as coffers are empty and smooth functioning of the government is impossible without liberal funding from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Omar Abdullah was speaking in a media conclave organized by a local news channel on Tuesday.

Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, supported by some Independents in Jammu and Kashmir, completed its 100 days on January 24.

Although the National Conference is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the Chief Minister is confident that the BJP-led government at the Centre would give liberal funding to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as the same was done earlier.

After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Omar Abdullah is hopeful of getting adequate funds from the Centre. Chief Minister, who is also holding the portfolio of Finance, revealed that some funds from the Centre have given a much-needed breather to the Union Territory government.

"We need help from the Union Government," he said and revealed that recently Prime Minister and Finance Minister have assured him that just like they will support the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Reaffirms govt's commitment to address people's issue

Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the commitment of the government to addressing public concerns, emphasizing that restoring the statehood of J&K remains a priority for the people.

He admitted the complexities of governing a Union Territory as opposed to the former state, highlighting the changes brought about by the altered administrative structure.

"This is a different era, and the functioning of the government takes time to adapt. While earlier, special provisions existed, today, J&K operates under a Union Territory framework," he said.

Despite these challenges, Abdullah noted progress in fulfilling the promises outlined in the election manifesto and maintaining a strong connection between the government and the people.

On the promises of restoring Articles 370, Omar Abdullah admitted it was unwise to demand the restoration of the articles from those who abrogated the same.

"It would be misleading to make such a commitment. If BJP waited years to revoke J&K's special status, we can wait to reclaim it," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the first 100 days of governance, stating more needs to be done to strengthen ties between the administration and the people.