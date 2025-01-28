As many as 1,000 athletes from all over the country are expected to participate in the forthcoming 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games which will be held in the picturesque ski resort of Gulmarg Kashmir from next month.

This year's 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games has been split into two phases. While the first phase was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, the second phase will be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25.

India ?? get ready to witness this one of a kind spectacle where the country's best ⛷️ skiers glide and take on tough ?snow-covered cliffs.



Get ready for the second final phase of the #KheloIndiaWinterGames2025 from 22nd February at ? J&K. #WinterGames #WinterSports… pic.twitter.com/3J0jNP6sBL — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 28, 2025

"Over 1,000 athletes from 35 states, Union Territories, and sports boards are expected to participate in competitions such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and a demonstration sport—snowshoe racing", a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir government said. The venues for the events include Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club.

Snow leopard will be mascot of Winter Games

During a review meeting of the forthcoming Winter Games, which was held under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday, it was informed that the mascot for the 5th edition, a snow leopard, and the event's logo have been finalized.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 mascot, the snow leopard, symbolizing the region's rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

The meeting reviewed the organizational framework, including technical and logistics arrangements, with the event being funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Committees for coordination, registration, and logistics have already been constituted, with registrations underway.

Publicity efforts, including hoardings and mascot displays at major cities and airports such as Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, and Amritsar, are in full swing.

The meeting focused on ensuring the successful conduct of the event and strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as a premier destination for winter sports.

Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the success of the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which significantly boosted the popularity of Gulmarg and Kashmir as global winter tourism destinations.

In terms of media and publicity, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been actively involved in pre-event, event, and post-event coverage.

A community engagement slogan, "Aes Che Praraan" (We Are Waiting), has been adopted to involve local communities in the games.

Teams and officials are expected to arrive in Srinagar on February 21, where a help desk at the airport will assist with logistics arrangements.

The event will also feature cultural evenings, a grand opening ceremony and comprehensive arrangements for transportation, traffic management, health services, water supply, sanitation and food for participants and officials.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of ensuring seamless coordination and preparedness for any unforeseen situations including accidents Chief Secretary asked the department to have some prominent sports celebrities at the event to enhance the event's visibility and appeal.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a commemorative souvenir and launched a multimedia campaign—including print, electronic, and social media initiatives—for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the preparations and reiterated the government's commitment to making the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games a grand success.

He commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved and emphasized the importance of showcasing Jammu & Kashmir's potential as a hub for winter sports and tourism.