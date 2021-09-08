The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,926,999 as of Tuesday afternoon, while the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 200,045, said the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said some 7,130,039 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,824,063 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 886,008 cases as of Tuesday noon, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Global caseload

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 221.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.58 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.52 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global Covid-19 caseload is 221,868,505, death toll stands at 4,585,508 and vaccination tally rises to 5,527,333,621.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 40,279,567 and 650,511 respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,058,843 cases.

Countrywise break-up

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,914,237), the UK (7,089,051), Russia (6,946,922 ), France (6,938,866), Turkey (6,542,624), Argentina (5,211,801), Iran (5,184,124), Colombia (4,921,410), Spain (4,892,640), Italy (4,574,787), Indonesia (4,133,433), Germany (4,039,667) and Mexico (3,449,295), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 584,108 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (441,042), Mexico (264,541), Peru (198,523), Russia (185,447), Indonesia (137,156), the UK (133,808), Italy (129,638), Colombia (125,378), France (115,680), Argentina (112,851) and Iran (111,892).