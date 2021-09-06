From hearing loss to dry mouth: These are the new symptoms of Covid infection

As the Covid pandemic is wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet, medical experts have listed some emerging symptoms that could be the sign of coronavirus infection. In the initial days of the pandemic outbreak, cough, throat pain, and shortness of breath were considered hallmark symptoms of Covid infection. But now, new symptoms have emerged, and it includes, reduced hearing, dry mouth, and a throbbing headache.

New symptoms of Covid infection

In a recent interaction with the Times of India, Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the Covid taskforce listed out newly emerging symptoms of coronavirus infection.

According to Pandit, some of the new symptoms that are currently seen in Covid patients are difficulty in hearing, conjunctivitis, extreme weakness, dry mouth, and reduced saliva secretion, long-lasting headache, and skin rashes.

Dr. Sanjay Oak, chairman of the task force noted that there are varying degrees of Covid symptoms among people. According to Oak, during the second wave of Covid, primarily driven by the Delta variant of the pandemic, victims have suffered gastrointestinal issues that include, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

The vitality of staying cautious

It was in late 2019 that the Covid infection was first detected in Wuhan, China. The infection soon spread like a wildfire, and finally emerged as a global pandemic. Even after 20 months, new symptoms are emerging, and medical experts consider it as a warning sign.

In a virtual meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Pandit cautioned that the emergence of new symptoms is not a good sign, and we should keep a close eye on it.

However, Dr. Samir Bhargava, head of ENT at RN Cooper Hospital noted that sudden hearing loss among Covid patients is very rare. According to Bhargava, inflammation of the auditory nerve is one of the main reasons behind hearing loss, but such cases are very rare in India.