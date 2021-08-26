The World Health Organization (WHO) has several times revealed that the only way to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic is by vaccinating people as quickly as possible. However, recent reports from various countries suggest that vaccinated people are also contracting the virus, and some of them even need hospitalizations. It should be noted that the Delta variant of Covid is attacking people who are vaccinated, and recently, an Indian woman who had received two doses of the vaccine succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of the pandemic.

Breakthrough infections bother medical experts

In several countries like the United States, India, United Kingdom, and even New Zealand, breakthrough infections are literally bothering medical experts. Kerala, an Indian state where the vaccination rollout is progressing steadily witnessed over 31,000 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, and shockingly, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 19 percent. From available anecdotal evidence, inoculated people are alarmingly catching the infection at a shocking rate.

In usual cases, breakthrough cases after receiving the vaccination and attaining immunity are very rare. However, things are different with Covid, and several people who have received both the shots are getting infected with the coronavirus. According to medical experts, no vaccines in this world are 100 percent effective, and when it comes to coronavirus infection, receiving the jab will help people to stay away from serious medical complications if they contract the pandemic.

Moreover, immunity against Covid used to wane in the course of time, and it is one of the crucial reasons behind the rise in infections among vaccinated people. If new variants of Covid, capable of evading immunity, then the number of breakthrough cases may even rise in various parts of the world.

Everybody should receive Covid vaccines

Even though Covid vaccines will not provide 100 percent protection against infection, the benefits of receiving the shot will surely overweigh the risks of getting coronavirus infection. Moreover, several recent studies have found that Covid fatalities are very less among people who have received the jabs.