The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly propagated the usage of Covid vaccines as the only solution to end the pandemic scare that has been looming above planet earth for the past 20 months. However, fresh reports coming from different parts of the world strongly indicate that vaccines could protect a person from Covid infection only to a certain extent, and now there is growing concern that people who received the coronavirus jab may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought.

Vaccinated people getting infected and succumbing to the virus

Recently, a 63-year-old woman who received both the vaccine shots had died in India, and genome sequencing revealed that she was infected with the Delta Plus variant of the virus. In countries like the United States and New Zealand, the Delta Plus variant of Covid has again started surging. To avoid future chaos, New Zealand which had successfully flattened the Covid chaos curve has now implemented a nationwide lockdown.

As the number of people getting infected with the Delta variant is on the rise, public policymakers and corporate executives are again in a dilemma whether to make masks and sanitizers compulsory. While some are mandating mask usage and delaying office reopenings, several people claim that this delay is not providing any good, citing a lack of data to substantiate the benefits of these moves.

"We have to be humble about what we do know and what we don't know. There are a few things we can say definitively. One is that this is a hard question to address," said Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the head of the nonprofit Resolve to Save Lives, Bloomberg reports.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco said, "It's quite clear that we have more breakthroughs now. We all know someone who has had one. But we don't have great clinical data."

The vitality of booster shots

A recent research report from Israel has also suggested that the immunity gained by inoculation used to wane as days pass by, which indicates the vitality of booster shots. According to the study, the breakthrough Covid cases are leading to hospitalizations, and researchers consider it a matter of concern.

Recent statistics from several states of the United States also show breakthrough infections. However, it is still unclear whether the waning immunity of vaccinated adults over the course of time is the cause of these rising infections.

It should be noted that the only available option to avoid serious illness from Covid is receiving the vaccination, and recent developments indicate that people should also follow strict social distancing measures along with the usage of masks to stay away from illness.