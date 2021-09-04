The phenomenon of death has been perplexing humans since the day the species attained consciousness. Even though humans ultimately know that death is the end of everything, several people often believe in a life after death, while some others consider death as a terrific experience. Several people all around the world lead a life fearing death, and it used to negatively impact the quality of their lives. And now, hypnotherapist Dipti Tait has suggested some ways to overcome the fear of death.

Hypnotherapist suggests ways to beat the fear of death

The hypnotherapist detailed these tips in her book Planet Grief: Redefining Grief for the Real World. In the book, Tait shared her personal experiences regarding her parents' demise and detailed to the readers how she overcame the grief and fear of death.

"I don't have a fear of dying now, and I realized this is something we need to talk and communicate about more to make it less scary, because we're all experiencing some form of death and loss every day, especially with the pandemic, which was in a sense death of agency, freedom, control, the way we knew life - everything changed. For some people, it was terrible, while others managed to 'pivot', which demonstrates how perspective on something is so important," says Tait, Mirror reports.

According to Tait, death is nothing but a discomfort of knowing that one day we will not exist. She also added that the fear of death is limiting several people to enjoy life to the fullest.

"Depending on your beliefs, it can subconsciously be a fear of suffering forever, of retribution, or non-existence, or thinking you'll get to the end of your life and look back and realize you can't do anything differently and an imposing sense of regret. But fear of death translates as a fear of life because in the end, people end up limiting themselves so much they can't experience life properly," added Tait.

Talk about death and get rid of the fear

Tait revealed that hypnotherapy is one of the best ways by which the fear of death can be combated effectively. She also added that the thoughts surrounding death as a negative thing should be changed, and it could help people to stay positive.

"It's about changing the negative spiral into a positive one, so we can change our reality into a positive one. The more we talk about death, and communicate our feelings about it, the better. At the end of the day, all human beings just want to feel safe and reassured and education, conversation and knowledge is a way of providing that," suggested Tait.