The Afghanistan Embassy in India has announced that it was ceasing its operations from October 1 onwards, citing lack of support from the Indian government in serving its interests.

In a statement dated September 30, the Afghan embassy also said that the decision was prompted by reduction in personnel and resources.

"It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement said.

The embassy said that this decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long-standing partnership between Afghanistan and India.

It also referred to several major factors affecting its ability to continue the mission effectively and said that they were the primary reasons for the "unfortunate closure".

The embassy mentioned "lack of support from the host government", alleging that it has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which it said hindered its ability to carry out duties effectively.

The mission also cited "failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests" as one of the reasons.

"We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul," it said.

