The Afghanistan Embassy in India has conveyed its decision to shut down due to a lack of resources under the Taliban regime, placing blame on the Indian Government for not offering support despite numerous requests.

The Ambassador appointed by the previous Ghani Government, Farid Mamundzay, has been residing in London for several months, while most of the other diplomats in the mission have sought asylum in various Western countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The embassy formally communicated its decision through an unsigned Note Verbale to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) this week, stating that it would cease operations at the end of September. The note outlined that New Delhi had turned down several requests for assistance and visas for approximately 3,000 Afghan students scheduled to travel to India in 2021 but were unable to obtain travel documents.

The note suggested that since India established its mission in Kabul in June 2022, the Afghan Embassy, which remained loyal to the previous Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, had not received the expected "diplomatic regard and friendly considerations."

The embassy also requested that India take responsibility for safeguarding Afghan deposits in India and the India-Afghanistan Fund under the Vienna Convention protocol for diplomatic relations. Furthermore, it sought assistance in facilitating the departure of remaining diplomats and their families through exit permits.

The letter also appealed for permission to fly the Afghan national flag over the embassy, symbolizing the democratic government of Afghanistan that was overthrown by the Taliban regime, which is not formally recognized by any country to date.

Afghan embassy writes to MEA via X

The MEA has refrained from providing an official comment on the Note Verbale's reports, citing an examination of its "authenticity" since the Ambassador and diplomats have reportedly left for "third countries."

Sources have also indicated infighting among embassy personnel, notably an attempt by the Taliban regime to appoint its own Ambassador in Delhi in April 2023, which was opposed by Mamundzay and other staff members.

The impending closure of the Afghan Embassy in India raises concerns about the diplomatic relationship between the two nations and the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan. It remains to be seen how India and the international community will engage with the Taliban-led interim government and address the concerns raised by Afghan diplomats regarding their citizens in India.