Five people were killed and 32 others injured after a suicide car bombing took place outside a special forces' camp in Afghanistan's Balkh province on Tuesday, an army source said.

The incident occurred in Balkh district, and the victims were shifted to military and civilian hospitals by ambulances and army vehicles, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua news agency.

2 soldiers and 3 civilian killed

The victims comprised two soldiers and three civilian, while the injured included six military personnel, he said.

More details were awaited as an investigation is underway into the incident, Rezai added. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.