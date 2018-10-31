At least six people were killed and eight others wounded after a suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying prison employees in the capital on Wednesday, officials said.

Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the suicide attack occurred after the vehicle belonging to Pul-e-Charkhi prison arrived at the facility's entrance at around 7.30 a.m.

Tolo News cited Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish as saying that three security force members and three civilians, including children, were killed in the attack. Security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

Mohammad Anees, an eyewitness, said the powerful explosion took place in front of the prison's gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The number of casualties may rise, officials said.

Over the past few months, Kabul has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State (IS) outfit and Taliban insurgents.

More than 2,790 civilians were killed and over 5,250 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first nine months of the year in the war-torn country, according to figures released by the UN mission in the country.