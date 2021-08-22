The Indian Air Force continues to evacuate its men and minorities from Kabul after the Taliban capture in Afghanistan. On Sunday, an Air Force C-17 aircraft landed from Kabul at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. There were 168 people on board, of which 107 are Indian nationals. Those who were rescued include a Sikh MP from Afghanistan and some other leaders.

After reaching India from Afghanistan, Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa became emotional as soon as he appeared in front media. When he was asked how painful it is to leave his country as an MP, he said, "Afghanistan we have been living in for generations. We are seeing this kind of situation that we have never seen before. Everything is over. The government that was formed for 20 years is over. All is zero."

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul.



"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he says. pic.twitter.com/R4Cti5MCMv — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Moreover, Narendra Singh Khalsa thanked the Prime Minister and the Government of India. He requested that the Indian Air Force also save the rest of the Sikhs trapped in Afghanistan. He told that at present there are about 280 Sikhs trapped in a gurdwara, who are waiting for help.

On Sunday, another set of 87 Indians and two Nepalese citizens were transported to Delhi. Singh was one of two MPs from the minority community in the group of 72 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who were prevented by the Taliban from boarding an IAF plane and returned from Kabul airport on Saturday.