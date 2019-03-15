After launching mid-range Mi Android One series, Xiaomi is all set to bring the ultra-affordable Redmi Go in India later this month.

Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter handle confirmed to launch the new Redmi Go on 19 March and going by the webpage, the company will be hosting an online unveiling event and will go live at 12:00 pm on coming Tuesday.

Xiaomi's Redmi Go has already made its debut in the Philippines and other select regions of South Asia, so the specification details are already in public domain. But, the India-specific price still remains a mystery. If we go by the cost structure of the device in foreign markets and also consider the fact that Xiaomi assembles phones in India, the upcoming Redmi Go is likely to cost around Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, if not less.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Redmi Go sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset, 1GB RAM, 8 GB storage, 3,000mAh battery, which is enough for the device to run for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, the Xiaomi's budget phone houses 8MP primary camera with F.20 aperture with LED flash on the back and a 5MP selfie snapper.

It can be noted that Redmi Go will come with a dedicated microSD card slot, meaning device owners need not have to compromise second SIM slot for extra storage. They can have two SIMs.

Most importantly, Redmi Go runs pure Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition. Though it is one generation old Google Android Go OS, it is still good enough for the phone to perform any normal day-to-day tasks. This type of devices with modest hardware is largely targeted to those who are planning to migrate from a keypad-based feature to touch screen for the first time and also to those planning to buy a secondary phone for personal or work.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Go: