Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while inaugurating Asia's largest five-day air show -- 'Aero India 2025' -- declared that "India has become a globally preferred destination for aerospace components and complex system assembly."

He emphasized that India is undergoing a transformational phase, moving towards becoming a developed nation. "From physical and digital infrastructure to the startup ecosystem, industrial support base, MSMEs, and innovation, India has taken a giant leap forward," he said.

Highlighting the rapid advancements in the defence sector, Singh stated, "A wave of innovation is sweeping across. Our research and development, MSMEs, scientists, and engineers are not just giving India a competitive edge but are proving to be world-class."

He credited this progress to a strategic and sustained roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "A thriving defence industry ecosystem has emerged in India due to well-planned policies and reforms," he noted.

Earlier, the defence sector was viewed merely as a national security necessity rather than a key economic contributor. However, Singh pointed out that the past decade has seen a paradigm shift. "We have positioned the defence industry on par with agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing, integrating it into the broader economy," he asserted.

Singh highlighted the increasing budgetary allocations for defence. "For the financial year 2025-26, a record Rs 6.81 lakh crore has been allocated, marking a 9.53 per cent increase over the previous year. The defence capital budget alone has risen to Rs 1.80 lakh crore," he stated.

He further emphasized India's commitment to self-reliance. "Seventy-five per cent of the defence modernization budget has been earmarked for domestically manufactured equipment, bolstering indigenous capabilities. Through various schemes, we are encouraging private sector participation, and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) are witnessing unprecedented growth."

Underlining recent achievements, including HAL being conferred 'Maharatna' status, Singh said, "This recognition places HAL among India's elite PSUs, a matter of great pride. Our defence manufacturers, in collaboration with private players, are driving the sector forward," citing the Tata Advanced Systems and Indian Air Force joint venture for C-295 aircraft manufacturing in Gujarat.

Bengaluru, the venue for Aero India 2025, remains a key player in aerospace and defence innovation. "Known as the 'Silicon Valley of India' for its strong software sector, Bengaluru is also emerging as a powerhouse in aerospace. The city plays a crucial role in producing fighter aircraft, helicopters, radars, drones, and electronic warfare systems," he noted.

Singh highlighted India's growing capabilities, mentioning recent developments such as the 'Astra' and new-generation Akash missiles, autonomous underwater vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, and the Pinaka-guided rocket system. "Since the last Aero India, we have made remarkable progress, and I am confident that our pace of development will accelerate in the coming years."

Over the last decade, India's defence manufacturing output has reached a record Rs 1.25 lakh crore, while exports have surpassed Rs 21,000 crore for the first time. "We are committed to further improving these figures," he added.

Singh stressed the need for increased private-sector involvement. "In many advanced nations, private industries lead the defence sector. It is time for India's private sector to play an equal role in defence production."

He concluded by announcing 2025 as a year of defence sector reforms. "This is not just a slogan -- it is our commitment. The decision-making process will involve all stakeholders, including the armed forces and DPSUs. We welcome suggestions from all quarters," he said.

With Aero India 2025 showcasing India's growing aerospace and defence capabilities, Singh's address underscored the nation's determination to become a global leader in this critical sector.

(With inputs from IANS)