In a recent announcement, M.B. Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Medium and Large Industries, confirmed that the inaugural Global Investors Meet (GIM)—Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled for February 11—is expected to attract several distinguished leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, are among the attendees. The GIM itself will take place from February 12 to 14.

Patil, while addressing the media in Bengaluru, stated that the list of expected attendees includes not only Singh and Gandhi, but also Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje. These leaders are anticipated to not only grace the inauguration but also participate in the summit.

The GIM is designed to highlight Karnataka's strategic position as a hub for innovation and investment. It aims to foster global partnerships across various industries. Patil emphasized that the summit would be a platform for key industrialists to engage and collaborate.

Invest Karnataka Awards: Recognizing Industrial Pioneers

In addition to the summit, the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards were announced by Patil. These awards aim to recognize 14 pioneering industries that have significantly contributed to the state's industrial growth. The categories include Sunrise Sector Awards, which celebrate advancements in aerospace and defence (public and private), auto/EVs, and biotech and life sciences. Other awards will be given for the Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R and D.

Complementing the awards, the Karnataka Case Study Booklet is set to be launched. This booklet will spotlight transformative investments and success stories that have driven Karnataka's economic evolution.

The inaugural event will also see the launch of the first-ever SME Awards, designed to honor over 35 outstanding small and medium enterprises. Special recognition will be given for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements.

In a bid to reinforce Karnataka's status as a global leader in innovation, over 60 companies and startups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy at the Future of Innovation Expo. This will feature breakthroughs in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics.

In a move to further industrial expansion, the government announced the development of sector-specific industrial parks. These include the Advanced Pharma Park in Kolar, a Solar Cell Park and Food Park in Vijayapura, a Drone Park in Chitradurga, and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapur and Dharwad. The 200-acre Startup Park in Hubballi, set to support over 400 startups, and the 1,200-acre Industrial Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura, are projected to reaffirm Karnataka's commitment to becoming a global industrial hub.

Invest Karnataka 2025 is expected to feature over 75 marquee speakers. Patil underscored the importance of these initiatives, emphasizing that Invest Karnataka 2025 will be Karnataka's most dynamic investment summit, solidifying the state's position as India's premier investment and innovation destination.