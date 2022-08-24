Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches at four locations as the investigation into the killing of advocate Babar Qadri continues. The police raided residences and offices of three lawyers in connection to the murder case and is said to have recovered incriminating evidence.

The searches, led by Deputy Superintendent level officers, were conducted in presence of Executive Magistrates, following due protocol. During the searches, the police seized digital devices, bank statements, property sale agreements, suspicious books and other relevant material to the case.

The raids were carried out at four locations, two located in Barzulla area, one in Brein Nishat and one in Maisuma, at the houses and offices of three lawyers Mian Abdul Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmed Dar.

The fresh searches were carried out after new evidence emerged, pointing to a larger conspiracy behind the killing of the advocate.

Babar Qadri murder

Advocate Babar Qadri was assassinated by terrorists on September 24, 2020. The lawyer, who also appeared in TV debates, was shot by gunmen from close range at his residence at Hawal in downtown Srinagar. An FIR was registered in Lal Bazar Police Station under sections of 302 IPC , 7/27 Arms Act, and 16,18,20,39 of Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act, and five accused have since been chargesheeted and are facing trial.