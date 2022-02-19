Over 2,000 Indian students, who face an uncertain future after three Montreal colleges closed last month by declaring bankruptcy, have approached the Indian high commission in Ottawa, which in turn, has issued an advisory for Indian students who have been left stranded on streets.

The closure of colleges run by Rising Phoenix International Inc, has left many Indian students stranded with no alternative as they had already paid tens of thousands of dollars in the form of fee and are left without any succour.

Even the India High Commission has been approached by several students from India who were enrolled in the three institutions -- M College H Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueuil, all in the province of Quebec, Canada, and who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions.

The High Commission in its advisory said on Friday that it has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province as well as elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students and for the resolution of this issue.

Meanwhile, the Indian high commission has asked the students of seek reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees by making a formal complaint to the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.

"The provincial government of Quebec has advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that they find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec," it said. "Students from India planning higher studies in Canada are again advised to make thorough checks of the credentials and standing of the institution where they are seeking admission before making any payment to such institutions. Please demand a certificate of recognition by the Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and varify the institution selected is included in the list of designated learning institutions published on the Government of Canada website. Students should not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person/ institution offering students visa on payment," the advisory added.

The advisory also said that students from India in Canada or those planning to travel to Canada are advised to register online with their nearest Indian Mission or on the MADAD portal.

Students Stage Protest

Meanwhile, the students, many of whom have moved to different cities to stay with friends or relatives, say they have been scammed. They are staging rallies to highlight their plight.

As some of the impacted students and their supporters raised slogans for justice at a rally in the Toronto suburb of Brampton on Wednesday, anxiety was writ large on their faces.

They shouted slogans seeking intervention by the Canadian government to help them complete their courses from other colleges.

Those who were nearing completion of their courses must be allowed to finish on the basis of their old credits, they demanded.

Many said they are running out of money as they cannot legally work for 20 hours a week - as allowed to international students.

Problems mount

Manpreet Kaur, a student from Longowal in Punjab, said she had deposited over $14,000 annual fee at M. College and was waiting to start her classes in early childhood education in January when the college declared bankruptcy.

"When I landed in Canada on October 9, I was told that since the college couldn't find enough students the classes would start in January. But on January 6, students got an email about the college going bankrupt. It smacks of a scam," said Manpreet who finished her masters in computers in India before coming to Canada.

Vishal Rana, a student from Karnal who was studying at CCSQ college to become medical office specialist, said, "I had just four months left of my 16-month course when the college suspended studies. I don't know where to go."

Rana had paid $24,000 in fees.

Harwinder Singh, who came from Pehwa in Haryana to study a two-year business management course at M. College, said, "I deposited $21,500 for this course and I have finished only six months of my course. I am surviving on some money I saved while working. I don't know what will happen."

Gurkamaldeep Singh, a student from Moga, said he would have finished his business management course from M. College by June. "Now my biggest worry is whether I have to redo my course. We are told that the government has given the colleges to find buyers so that studies can resume."

Gurkamaldeep said the students should be allowed to complete the remaining part of their courses at other institutions. "We should give us course completion letters so that we can join other colleges and also apply for work permits in order to survive," he said.

Over 700 students, who were taking online classes sitting in India, are among those who have been impacted by the closure of these colleges.