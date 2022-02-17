Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remark against residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is snowballed into a big political controversy amid an intense election campaign in poll-bound states.

Although Channi sought to clarify that his remark was only against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP is vociferously raking up this issue in the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh to corner Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh incharge of Congress was accompanying Channi when he exhorted the people of Punjab not to allow the entry of people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the state.

Channi's remark triggers controversy

During a roadshow at Ropar in Punjab on Wednesday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has courted controversy by exhorting people of Punjab not to allow the "Bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi to enter the state.

The word "Bhaiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the Bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP Bhaiyas to stray into Punjab", the Punjab Chief Minister stated in the rally.

I am stunned: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his Charanjit Singh Channi for his "controversial" remark. He said he was stunned by the remarks of the Punjab Chief Minister and wondered if Channi wasn't aware of the contribution of the people of Bihar to Punjab.

"It does not make any sense. Do they know how much is the contribution of the people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living and serving there? I am stunned how people make such statements," said the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Insult to people of UP, Bihar: BJP

Seizing the opportunity to corner Congress, BJP minced no words in attacking Punjab Chief Minister for his remark. Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at Channi and termed the statement as an "insult to people of UP".

आख़िर किस मुँह से प्रियंका गांधी उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता से आशीर्वाद माँग रही हैं?



चन्नी जी यूपी बिहार के लोगों पर अपमानजनक टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं, और प्रियंका जी तालियाँ बजा रही हैं..ख़ुशी मना रही हैं।



ठीक से पहचानिए,ये वही लोग हैं जो भारत की अखंडता पर प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़ा कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/cWWZKoE670 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 16, 2022

"Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM have insulted the people of UP, and Priyanka Ji laughed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls people of UP goons and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes her with big bouquets. Have Congress and SP taken the responsibility to insult of UP?" asked Thakur.