Adult star Danny D and TV actress Mahika Sharma have been in news for their upcoming Bollywood debut with the movie "The Modern Culture".

Chemistry between the duo is ruling the lime light since a long time. They have also reportedly been approached for the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss upcoming season. But now it seems before getting locked inside the house, the couple will be seen dancing on the floors of Nach Baliye 9.

Recently a source close to the channel confirmed that the duo shot for a promo of Nach Baliye. A picture of Danny, possibly showing a dance step similar to Shahrukh Khan's iconic pose, has also come out.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Nach Baliye next season had been delayed as the makers did not want a clash with Bigg Boss 13. However, now latest buzz suggests that Nach Baliye might start anytime soon.