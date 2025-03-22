Netflix's latest release – Adolescence – has taken social media by storm! From being called the "bestest show" ever to getting unanimously rave reviews from harshest of critics; the show is a masterclass in storytelling and acting. And it is not just fans going gaga over the thriller series. Our Bollywood celebs too can't stop praising the Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham.

Hansal Mehta: "I was devastated by Adolescence on @netflix—so much so that I had to write this follow-up post about it, particularly about the final two episodes, Episodes 3 and 4. They leave an impact beyond the procedural, outside any semblance of mystery, and beyond any genre-defined cliché," the Omerta director wrote.

Hansal also spoke about how it left him terrified as a parent. "As a parent, it left me terrified, concerned, and introspective—all at once and for a long time to come. As a filmmaker, it made me look up in awe at the creators of this show, including the writers, director, actors, grips, gaffers, sparks, and so many others who made this absolute banger even possible. It left me envious, nervous, and energized," he added.

Calling for awards for the show, Mehta said that he wanted to give his kids a hug and tell himself that he could do better as a parent. He also questioned if such a show would ever be allowed to be released in India. "As a result, it would never get made. It makes you wonder: Is such exceptional work the domain of the first world, while countries like India are relegated to mass-producing mostly mediocre content, deemed appropriate for an audience whose intelligence is consistently underestimated?" he questioned.

Masaba Gupta: "ADOLESCENCE: Imagine a world of content where you have seamless one-shot episodes. Not one actor misses a beat. Not one. Not even the guy doing nothing in the back. Imagine massive critical acclaim, entertainment, and not being able to take your eyes off the screen. Imagine amazement, shock, goosebumps not because of cringe content but absolute SOLID work from every single department," the ace fashion designer wrote.

Masaba further said that she was devastated and left feeling mediocre after watching the show. "Even though I am not an actor – art & storytelling just got a massive upgrade and we all better catch up. Stephen Graham, I am so jealous and I haven't been jealous of someone's brain for a while," she went on to say.

Alia Bhatt: "This show is truly perfection... From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography - I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action - to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????"

"The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE.. real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving. The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I'm in awe," she added.

Anurag Kashyap: The Gangs of Wasseypur director praised Adolescence but slammed the head of Netflix India for not allowing such shows in India. "I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that. The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co-creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone in the show. I can't even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did, so they could shoot every episode in a single shot," he wrote.

"Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy, courage and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired. It frustrates me. How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA," Anurag Kashyap wrote.