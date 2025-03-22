Every once in a while there comes a show that leaves everybody astounded, makes people think and unsettles audiences, too. Popular Mexican poet Ceasar A. Cruz once spoke about how "Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable" and there are certain shows/films that still continue to do so. A recent release on Netflix, 'Adolescence' has got everyone talking- including Bollywood celebrities. Popular actors and filmmakers from the Indian film fraternity are complimenting the show and are sharing their take on it. Anurag Kashyap too had done the same.

Ektaa Kapoor seemed rather not too happy with Anurag Kashyap or with other Indian filmmakers who have appreciated the show. She took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts and views about those who are praising the show.

She wrote, "When Indian creators cry that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed tv series n films...i wonder if it ego, anger or just misplaced accusations." The producer further added, "When Superboys of Malegaon n my dear frnd 2@hansalmehta the Buckingham murders don't work in theatres can we blame the real culprits the 'audiences' n since it's no fun blaming ppl in such abstract terms (can't bring them down on social Media na so no fun ( let's just say the major Part of india is in it's Evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned! U can say it's in it's adolescence."

That was not it; she ended the long train of thought by writing about creators who want to promote art should start investing their own money.

She wrote, "Creators, I urge you to fight the system, these money, hungry, corporate Studios and apps only think of money (me includedd) and NUmbers!!!! Terrible of us STudios and all the apps to treat entertainment like an industry!!! movie making content creation is not a business. It's an art and I want to support art, so I urge creators to put their own money. problem solved!!!"

About Anurag's Post

The Gangs of Wasseypur director took to his social media to share his thoughts on the show. While he appreciated it wholeheartedly, he also called out the OTT platform. In his post, he also admitted that he was extremely jealous of the fact that somebody could make something like this.

Anurag wrote, "Just binge-watched Adolescence. I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that. The amount of hard work that has gone into the show. I can't even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did, so they could shoot every episode in a single shot."

The alarming fact, of course, is that this was not it; the director also criticized Netflix in the comment section of his own post. He wrote, "Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says - "Every once and while one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career-defining performances." And I hope he means it. Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite s**tshow. If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90 minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn't have an ending that is black and white)."

This social media spat is gaining a lot of traction and is making headlines. Netizens are convinced that Ektaa's post was aimed towards Anurag. However, neither the filmmaker nor the producer has commented on the whole issue.