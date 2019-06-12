Soon after legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account got hacked, singer of Pakistani origin Adnan Sami's account has been hacked too. The account hacked by a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group has not only claimed that they would hack the account of those who condemn or criticise Pakistan but also have left a strong message for those who troll Pakistan.

Just like Amitabh Bachchan's hacked account, they have replaced Adnan Sami's profile photo with that of Pakistan's Prime Minister – Imran Khan. The hacked account also has a strong message for the trolls who troll Pakistan. It called the Pakistani trolls people of 'ostrich mentality' and 'bucket of shit'.

A pinned tweet read on Sami's profile read, "Whoever shows the courage to betrayal our brother country Pakistan know that you will see Pakistan's prime minister's photo and Pakistan flag as profile picture. (sic)"

"This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army," another hacked tweet read.

The cover picture of Sami's account was changed to the logo of the group – an eagle in flight.

Earlier, Adnan's reaction on Uri attack had received massive flak from Pakistan. "If anything, Pakistan should thank India for finishing the terrorists. For years, Pakistan has been saying that they too are victims of terrorism. Here, when your neighbour is helping you out, you don't want to even acknowledge it," Sami had said.

Ayyildiz Tim, the Turkish group, claims to have hacked the singer's account. The same group had earlier hacked the accounts of Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher. Amitabh Bachchan's hacked account was restored within half-an-hour once the cyber team was alerted. Adnan received Indian citizenship in 2015, before which he held Pakistan's passport.