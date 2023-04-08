In a shocking turn of events, Adnan Sami's brother, Junaid Sami Khan has made some disturbing allegations against the singer. The estranged brother has claimed that Adnan Sami lied about his birth place, his degree. He also alleged that Sami made a "pornographic video" of his second wife. Junaid made the claims in his social media but soon deleted the post.

Junaid reportedly claimed that Adnan was not born in England but in Rawal Pindi hospital. He also claimed that the Lift Kara De singer made his degrees in Lahore and not in England. "Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1969 in a Rawal Pindi hospital. I was born in the same hospital in 1973. So him stating he was born in England or any other place are all lies. He failed his O levels in England and got the degrees made from Lahore. He did his A levels privately in Abu Dhabi (sic)," Indiatimes mentions the post.

Shocking allegations

"Adnan Sami made a p*rn DVD of his 2nd wife Sabah Galadaeri around 2007 or 2008," the estranged brother further claimed. As per Indiatimes, he went on to add that Adnan gave the DVD to Indian court for everyone to see. Junaid also claimed that he had a better voice than Adnan and had the edge over him. But, Sami never helped him in his career as he feared being overshadowed.

The lengthy post was soon deleted. Now, whether Adnan Sami reacts to it or issues an official statement, remains to be seen.