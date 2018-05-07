Singer Adnan Sami, who recently visited Kuwait for a performance, has alleged that his staff was mistreated in the country and was called "Indian Dogs". He took to Twitter to talk about his ordeal and complaint about the same to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

"@indembkwt We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm 'Indian Dogs'! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?!" he tweeted May 6.

He later tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the latter asked him to call and talk to her.

Minister of State for Home Affairs KirenRijiju also responded to Adnan's tweet and said "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj has acknowledged the matter. To this, Adnan replied, "Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I'm so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world."

Soon after Adnan tweeted about his horrifying experience, several social media users responded to the tweet demanding an apology from Kuwait immigration department.

"we need apology from Kuwait immigration and @indembkwt for not acting quickly and condemnation from @narendramodi @SushmaSwaraj," user @bhushangadgil said.

"I thought Kuwati are nice people but after reading your tweet am sure they are nothing but piece of shit, you should not perform there and come back to india, your image is more important for us then 3rd grade kwait. Bloody nomads they are dancing coz of oil else ty hv nothing," user @NandiniRosselli said.

"Don't worry they will apologise very soon," user @92165rahul said.

"Kuwait should aplosise for this hate crime. Otherwise India will think something else," user @gurudas83 tweeted.