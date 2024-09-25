Adnaan Shaikh is now a married man. The famous social media influencer got married to his lady love, Ayesha, in a ceremony that was attended by close friends and family members. Adnaan introduced his wife to the paps but there was no media allowed inside the festivities. His wife also requested paps not to click her pictures.

Who wore what

While Shaikh wore an ivory coloured sherwani, Ayesha dazzled in an embellished lehenga but kept her face hidden. The couple later went for a drive in his Ferrari as well. Adnaan was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT where he joined as a wildcard contestant. While he was ousted from the house within a week after failing to secure a spot in the immunity task, his short stint did become memorable.

BB friends attend

Several of his BB friends were seen at his wedding ceremony. Sana Makbul, Vishal Panday and Shivani Kumari attended the festivities. The couple's wedding had some strict rules that included no pics of the bride to be taken before the wedding ceremony and she even denied to take off her mask.

Bride's request

"Adnaan and Ayesha- Sangeet and Qawwali night. A request from the bride. Dear guest, by Allah's grace I have been maintaining my hijab. Don't take any photo/ video on your mobile phone," the rule stated. Adnaan also said that after a certain point, paparazzo won't be allowed and even mobile phones of guests won't be allowed.

Social media had a lot to say on Adnaan's wife, Ayesha keeping her face hidden. Some reasoned that they shouldn't have called the paps at all if they wanted to maintain privacy and some praised Ayesha for her direct approach.