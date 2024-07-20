Seems like the third season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is only filled with abuse, fights and drama. A fortnight ago, Armaan Malik pushed and slapped Vishal Pandey after he commented on his second wife Kritika, that she looks beautiful and he likes her. Vishal said, " I like Kritika Bhabhu."

After Vishal and Armaan's altercation, a few days later, Lovekesh Kataria got into a heated argument with the first wildcard contestant of the show, Adnaan Shaikh.

What led to the fight?

Lovekesh was filming a vlog and Adnaan passed comments on him and it gradually led to a nasty fight, where the other contestants of the house had to intervene.

This comment irritated Adnaan and he came along to star in the vlog. Adnaan made fun of Lovekesh's voice and told him to talk like a man. Adnaan then pushed Lovekesh.

Adnaan Shaikh pushes Lovekesh Kataria in a heated argument

According to the promo, while filming a vlog, Lovekesh Kataria says, "Guys, main ghar ke wild card se milana chahunga. Uski wildness nikalte hain chalo (Guys, I would like you all to meet the wild card contestant of the house. Let's bring out his wildness)."

To this, Adnaan Shaikh reacts, "Pata hai, meko dikhaoge tabhi views aayenge tumko (You know, You will get views only if you show me)."

Other inmates were seen trying to calm them down and also tried to take them away from each other.

Sai Ketan Rao throws a chair at Lovekesh Kataria

This isn't the first fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao had an abusive fight after a task. They used derogatory remarks, and Lovekesh spoke ill against Sai Ketan's mother.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Sai losing his calm and throwing a chair at him as well as hitting him.

However, Ranvir Shorey stopped him.

Seeing the fights and abusive reactions among inmates. Fans are unhappy with this year's BB and have dubbed it as 'worst season of BB', some even called it boring.

A section of ardent BB fans are also saying that they are missing Salman Khan as a host.

Adnaan Shaikh is the first wild card contestant after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's elimination last weekend.

Contestants in the show

The contestants of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show are Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, and Deepak Chaurasia. So far, Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Payal Malik, and Chandrika Dixit have been eliminated.